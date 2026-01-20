Congress stages protests seeking MP minister's ouster over remarks against Col Qureshi

Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday staged a protest, blackening the nameplate outside Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's house, demanding his arrest and ouster from the cabinet for his alleged objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor last year.

The Opposition party staged multiple protests in the wake of the Supreme Court's direction to the state government on Monday to decide within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute Shah for his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Col Qureshi.

Youth Congress workers, led by Bhopal district president Amit Khatri, blackened the nameplate and threw black ink at the main gate of the minister's official residence.

Khatri, in a statement, alleged that the state government was trying to protect the minister who insulted Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor, and protecting him for the past six months.

A video of the protest also went viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, MP Congress general secretary Amit Sharma, along with the party workers, staged a protest at the Congress office here, demanding Shah's arrest.

Speaking at the protest, Sharma said, "It is extremely worrying and shameful that the BJP government is openly protecting the minister against whom the Supreme Court has ordered a case to be filed. This is not only an insult to the Constitution, but also a direct mockery of the sentiments of the people of the country." The BJP government's attitude clearly demonstrates that power and ministers are supreme for them, while the Constitution, the judiciary, and public sentiment are of no importance, he claimed.

Shah's arrest is a legal necessity, and Congress will not compromise on this issue and will continue its struggle, Sharma added.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi. After drawing severe condemnation, he expressed regret and said he respects the senior Army officer more than his sister.

An FIR was registered against Shah at Manpur police station in Indore district after the Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of remarks made by the minister.

The high court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi.

The minister was booked under sections 152 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 196 (1) (b) (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (c) (uttering words against a member of any community which is prejudicial to maintenance of harmony between different communities, or which causes or is likely to cause enmity, hatred or ill-will between them) of the BNS.

Shah holds the portfolios of Tribal Affairs, Public Asset Management, and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Departments.