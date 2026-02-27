Congress stages walkout from Chhattisgarh assembly over alleged illegal fly ash dumping in Raigarh

Raipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Friday questioned the BJP government in Chhattisgarh over the alleged illegal dumping of fly ash in Raigarh district, and staged a walkout from the legislative assembly after expressing dissatisfaction over its reply.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, senior Congress MLA Umesh Patel sought details on the number of industries operating in Raigarh district that generate and dump fly ash.

He also asked how many cases of illegal or unauthorised fly ash dumping were reported in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 (till February 4, 2026), and what action was taken in such cases.

Patel further sought information on the action plan to address environmental pollution caused by fly ash and coal transportation in the district, and the extent of its implementation.

Replying to the queries, state's Finance Minister O P Choudhary informed the House that from 2023 till February 4, 2026, fly ash generated by 24 thermal power plants in Raigarh district was utilised for land filling and mine filling.

Of these, six plants also temporarily stored ash in their own ash dykes, he said.

Choudhary said 49 cases of illegal or unauthorised fly ash dumping were recorded during the period, and action was taken in each case with environmental compensation imposed on the violators.

He also said the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on June 26, 2024, to prevent pollution during the transportation of raw materials, products and waste by road.

The SOP came into effect on August 1, 2024. Additionally, an Industrial Waste Management and Monitoring System (IWMMS) has been operational since May 1, 2025, to monitor the transportation of industrial solid waste, he added.

The minister said environmental compensation is imposed on industries found violating SOP norms during transportation.

However, Patel alleged that fly ash was still being dumped at places such as Botalda, and Banipathar villages in Raigarh district, including along roadsides. He claimed that officials were providing incorrect information and he had already complained regarding the issue.

In response, Choudhary asserted that action against violations related to transportation was "ten times more" than during the previous Congress regime in the state.

He claimed that no action was taken in 2021-22 and 2022-23 under the previous government, and said the current administration was working on a model SOP to strengthen enforcement.

Unsatisfied with the minister's reply, Congress members staged a walkout from the House briefly.