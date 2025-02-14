Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal Patel says he will no longer work for Congress

Ahmedabad: Faisal Patel, son of late Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel, has announced he will stop working for the grand old party, claiming that he tried to follow in his father’s footsteps but was denied at every step.

Ahmed Patel, who had served as a Rajya Sabha MP, All Indian Congress Committee treasurer and former party president Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, died in November 2020.

Faisal had aspired to contest from the Bharuch seat in Gujarat in last year’s Lok Sabha elections but the Congress did not nominate him.

“With great pain & anguish, I have decided to stop working for @INCIndia . It’s been a tough journey for many, many years. My late father @ahmedpatel gave his entire life working for the country, party & the #Gandhi family,” Faisal announced on X.

“I tried following his footsteps but was denied every step of the way. I will continue to work for mankind in any way possible. The Congress party will remain my family as it has always been. I want to thank all the Congress leaders, party workers and well-wishers who have supported me,” he added.

Ahmed Patel, who kept a low profile, was the quintessential organisation man and was considered an effective crisis manager and troubleshooter.

According to Faisal, after the death of Ahmed Patel in 2020, he tried hard to claim his father’s legacy in Bharuch but the party did not let that happen.