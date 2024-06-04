Congress stalwart Selja's win to increase her stature in Haryana politics

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) A prominent Dalit face of the Congress in Haryana, Kumari Selja's win from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday is going to further increase her stature in Haryana's politics, with assembly polls in the state a few months away.

Selja, 61, trounced BJP's Ashok Tanwar by a margin of 2,68,497 from the Sirsa reserved seat.

Interestingly, both Selja and Tanwar have once remained presidents of the Haryana Congress. After leaving the Congress a few years ago and later switching to some other outfits including the AAP, Tanwar joined the BJP this year.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while Selja had lost to late Rattan Lal Kataria of the BJP from Ambala, Tanwar, who was then with the Congress, had lost to BJP's Sunita Duggal from Sirsa.

Winning Sirsa was a sort of homecoming for Selja after a hiatus of over two decades, when she had remained an MP from here.

With Haryana going to polls in October, Selja is also likely to play an important role in shaping the Congress' campaign.

Reacting to her victory, Selja said she will always be indebted to the people of Sirsa.

She said her priority will be to provide development, education and health facilities to the people of the area.

Selja said the voters are the greatest strength in democracy and added that the voters of the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency have always given her blessings, cooperation and support. She can never repay the debt of this love and affection, she said.

The former Union minister said her victory is the result of public anger against the BJP's "anti-people" policies.

She said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made false promises to the public. Now the public has showed mirror to those who made false promises, she added.

Selja, who is a Congress Working Committee member, had served as a Union minister in the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government. She did her MA and MPhil in English from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

She began her political career in the Mahila Congress in 1990.

She was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991 from Sirsa in Haryana.

Daughter of former Union minister, late Chaudhary Dalbir Singh, Selja is a four-time Lok Sabha MP, twice each from Sirsa and Ambala.

Selja had won Sirsa in 1991 and 1996.

Selja had won Sirsa in 1991 and 1996.

She won the Ambala seat in 2004 and 2009. In 2014, she was nominated to Rajya Sabha. In 2019, she lost from Ambala.