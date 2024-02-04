Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

Dhanbad/Bokaro (Jharkhand), Feb 4 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party stands for the rights of tribals over 'Jal-Jungle-Jamin' (water, forest and land resources).

Gandhi was speaking during a road show in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

After a night halt in Tundi area in the district on Saturday, the yatra resumed from Govindpur in Dhanbad city on Sunday, the third day of his yatra in Jharkhand.

The main objective of the yatra is to save public sector units from being sold to private entities, and ensure justice to unemployed youths and tribals of the country, Gandhi said.

"The Congress stands for 'Jal-Jungle-Jamin' of the tribal people, for education and employment of youths. Economic imbalance, demonetisation, GST and unemployment have ruined the future of youths in the country," he said.

State Congress vice-president Brajendra Prasad Singh said the yatra passed through various areas of Dhanbad city, including Saraidhela, IIT-ISM Gate, Randhir Verma Chowk, Shramik Chowk near the railway station and reached Bank More where Gandhi addressed a public rally.

Thereafter, it proceeded towards Bokaro district. On the way to Bokaro, he interacted with coal miners and their children at Godhar Kali Basti in Dhanbad district.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "When people question what we did in 70 years... Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bhakra Nangal, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Barauni, Sindri... all these monuments of India's economic development have been built by (former prime minister) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru." Speaking to reporters in Bokaro, Ramesh alleged that the Modi government is doing injustice to all industrialists, workers and farmers with the intention to benefit a few businessmen.

After a lunch break at Bokaro, the yatra again started from Jena More and moved towards Ramgarh district.

Later, addressing a rally at Gola in Ramgarh, Gandhi said, "The BJP government and the RSS ideology are not only spreading hatred but also doing injustice. The country's assets are being given to two-three big industrialists of the country." Gandhi's night halt is scheduled in Ramgarh district on Sunday.

The yatra is scheduled to cover 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state in two phases. PTI COR SAN RG SAN ACD