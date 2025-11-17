Congress stands united, won't split: Robert Vadra

Khandwa (MP) Nov 17 (PTI) Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, on Monday ruled out any potential split in the Congress in the wake of the drubbing received in the Bihar assembly elections, and asserted unity among party leaders and the Opposition bloc.

"Whatever the Prime Minister says....there will be no split in the Congress. Everyone in the Congress and the Opposition alliance is united," Vadra told reporters after visiting the Omkareshwar temple in Khandwa district.

The industrialist son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi is on a religious pilgrimage in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers on Friday after the NDA scored a spectacular victory in the Bihar elections, PM Modi said that “deep disappointment and anger" was brewing within the Congress over the path on which its "naamdaars" are taking it, and a "major split" could hit the party ahead.

Trying to put up a brave front, Vadra said, "When we lose, we learn from it. We are fighting every day against whatever wrong is happening in the country".

He once again questioned the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) landslide victory in Bihar, saying, "Everyone feels that the Election Commission worked hard to ensure the NDA's win in this election. The people of Bihar are not happy with the election results." Referring to the "Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme" of the Bihar government, which is believed to have played a major role in shaping the NDA victory, Vadra said the Election Commission should have stopped this scheme (during the elections).

The scheme involves depositing Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of women who want to start a business.

"People are being bought with Rs 10,000. Such things should not have happened. The Election Commission (during the assembly elections) should have stopped this scheme, but it allowed it to continue", Vadra added.

The NDA won 202 out of 243 seats in Bihar, with allies BJP and JD (U) bagging 89 and 85 constituencies, respectively, decimating the opposition Mahagathbandhan bloc.

Meanwhile, when asked about his plans to enter active politics, Vadra stated in Indore that many members of his family are already in politics.

"The people I meet across the country may not be able to meet Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi. I convey their grassroots problems to Rahul and Priyanka. However, many people are demanding that I enter active politics. We will see what happens." PTI HWP MAS NSK