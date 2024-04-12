Congress stands with anti-national forces, INDIA bloc trying to weaken country: PM Modi

Barmer, Apr 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of standing with anti-national forces while claiming that the opposition INDIA bloc was trying to weaken the country.

Addressing an election rally in Barmer, Modi said the Congress' thinking was anti-development and the country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments.

"Congress stands with every anti-national force. It ruled for decades but there is not a single major problem of the country for which it gave a complete solution," Modi said.

"Congress' thinking is anti-development. The country's border districts were deliberately deprived of development by former Congress governments," he said.

While Modi is busy making India a powerful nation, people of the INDI alliance are trying to make India weak, he said.

The Congress is a constituent of the INDIA bloc. PTI SDA RHL