Congress stands with separatists, enemies of India: Chhattisgarh CM on Pitroda's remarks

Raipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday targeted the Congress over its leader Sam Pitroda's reported comment about China, saying it was evident that the opposition party stood with separatists and enemies of the country.

Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, was reported to have said that he did not understand the threat India faces from China, and it was often blown out of proportion.

While the Congress distanced itself from his statement, Sai asked if the party would expel the leader.

"The Congress's 'hand' (a reference to its electoral symbol) is with separatists and enemies of the country. Pitroda, the head of the overseas wing of the party, has probably been appointed to strengthen the hands of the enemies of the country. He earlier insulted Indians with his racist remarks, and now he is repeatedly spreading false propaganda about India on various platforms and plotting to weaken the country, which is the Congress's undeclared policy," the chief minister said in a statement.

He further claimed that it was the Congress's pre-meditated policy to call Pitroda's statements as his personal views after he speaks.

"First appease the country's enemies by having your leaders make statements, and then call them personal remarks," he said.

The BJP leader claimed that all these statements were made because of the Congress's official agreement with the ruling party of the respective country (China).

"If the Congress does not agree with Pitroda's statement, shouldn't he be expelled from the party? If he isn't expelled, it will prove that these statements are being made at the behest of the Congress," the chief minister said, adding that such remarks cannot be tolerated.