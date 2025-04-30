Congress state chief YS Sharmila complains of house arrest

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila said on Wednesday that she was placed under house arrest by the state government and questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu about the reason for it The Congress leader said she has been confined in her villa in Vijayawada.

Sharmila asked Chief Minister Naidu to tell the people of Andhra Pradesh why she was placed under house arrest.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister garu, why am I house arrested in my villa in Vijayawada? For what reason? Please tell the people of AP," said Sharmila in a post on X.

Questioning if going to her workplace, the Congress office, is a crime, she asked, "Why are you trying to curtail our constitutional rights? What is your govt afraid of?".