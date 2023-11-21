Congress steeped in corruption: BJP chief Nadda

Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday targeted the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, accusing it of indulging in religious polarisation and corruption.

"Wherever there is Congress, there will be corruption, loot, scams, atrocities, deception and fraud. Whereas in the BJP's rule, there will be development, progress and the country and state will move forward," he said at an election meeting at Dhod in Sikar district He also charged that the Congress government has been deceiving farmers.

"Today, Rajasthan is known as a place of corruption. The state is talked about for atrocities against daughters, for deceiving farmers and for atrocities against Dalit brothers," Nadda claimed. He accused the Gehlot government of creating tension between Hindus and Muslims. "Today the discussion in Rajasthan is about religious polarization and making brothers fight against brothers." "The Congress party has severely derailed the growth and eclipsed the progress of Rajasthan. Now December 25 is the date to remove this eclipse from Rajasthan," he said.

The BJP chief said that once his party comes to power in Rajasthan, it will set up a Special Investigation Team which will probe all cases of corruption against the Gehlot government. "All the culprits will be put behind bars," he said. Nadda claimed that in 2018, the Congress had promised to waive all debt of farmers, but it did nothing. On the contrary, it mortgaged the land of over 19,400 farmers in the state, he alleged.

"The people of Rajasthan will ensure justice for the farmers by voting for the BJP. The BJP government will form a special committee to provide relief to the affected farmers," the BJP chief said.

There were as many as 19 paper leak cases in the past five years and relatives of big officers and Congress leaders got posted in important positions whereas youths of Rajasthan were cheated, Nadda alleged.

Voting for the assembly elections in the state will be held on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI AG NSD