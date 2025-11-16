Congress still clueless about Bihar poll rout: MP CM Yadav

Shajapur, Nov 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the Congress was still clueless about its crushing defeat in the Bihar polls, and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the party would split soon.

He was addressing a function at Maksi in the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The CM said the Congress has been continuously losing ground, also referring to its drubbing in the assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) decimated the Mahagathbandhan, a coalition of the Congress, RJD and other parties, in the recently concluded Bihar elections, winning over 200 seats in the 243-member House. The Congress could bag only six seats.

Yadav said top Congress leaders are clueless about their defeat. “Pappu still does not understand how he lost. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said that the Congress may face a split in the future,” he said.

Hailing the massive mandate for the NDA, Modi had told BJP workers on November 14 that the Congress would witness a big split soon.

The chief minister said MP was the first state to implement the ‘Bhavantar Yojana’ for soybean farmers, and claimed that many Congress workers had also availed of it.

Under this scheme, when traders in markets purchase soybean from farmers below the Centre’s declared Minimum Support Price, the state government compensates the difference from its treasury to the cultivators, officials said.

“Several Congressmen are chanting Modi ji’s name because they too benefit from the Bhavantar scheme. No Congressman has refused the benefit, because who rejects ‘Lakshmi’ (money),” Yadav said.

During the event, the CM performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ and inaugurated six industrial units worth Rs 8,174 crore at Maksi, an industrial area. He also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 384-crore four-lane Maksi-Ujjain Road and the “Maksi urban route”.

Yadav inaugurated the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sandipani School in Shajapur and transferred relief amounts to the accounts of farmers affected by natural calamities.