Congress struggling to save its existence through crutches: Maurya

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress, saying the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal are its "desi crutches", while "at the international level China and Pakistan are its "foreign crutches.

He claimed that the Congress was struggling to save its existence through crutches.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said, "Crutches have become the nature of Congress. It is with their help that it is struggling to save its existence. There is no hesitation in saying that SP and RJD are its desi crutches while at the international level China and Pakistan are its foreign crutches." Maurya has been targeting the Congress and SP leaders.

He had recently stated that the Samajwadi Party means "hooliganism" and the Congress stands for "pseudoism".

Earlier, he had targeted Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, dubbing them as "boring and tiresome duo" that have turned the grand old party into a "laughing stock". PTI NAV DV DV