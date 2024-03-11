Congress' students wing protests against BJP MP Hegde's 'amending Constitution' remarks

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the students' wing of the Congress, on Monday staged a protest against BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde for his remarks on "amending the Constitution" and demanded that a case be registered against him.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, who led the students protest in front of the Shastri Bhavan here, also demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should expel Hegde from the party for his remarks.

Addressing a gathering at Karwar in Karnataka on Saturday, Hegde had said the BJP needs a two-third majority in both houses of the Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".

"The BJP should expel this MP from their party and register an anti-national case against him," Choudhary said. "To gain Independence and design the Indian Constitution many leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Babasaheb Ambedkar, have given their life and blood. Our Constitution gives equal rights to everyone, grants freedom of speech. We will not let them change this. It reflects the mindset of the RSS and the BJP," he added.

NSUI Delhi president Kunal Sherawat, Former DUSU secretary Ashish Lamba, National Coordinator Akash Choudhary and other NSUI members participated in the protest. PTI SJJ AS AS