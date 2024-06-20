Congress support to woman who condemned violent politics in Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 20 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Thursday extended its support to a woman, a resident of Eranjoli near Thalassery in Kannur district of the state, who had spoken out against the violent political culture in her area.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan spoke to the woman over the phone after she claimed, earlier in the day, that she was being threatened by the local leadership of the ruling CPI(M).

A day ago, the woman had alleged before media that bomb-making was actively carried out in the area by the Left party in abandoned buildings and everyone was afraid to speak out as they feared retaliation.

The woman's allegation came in the wake of the death of an 86-year-old man on Tuesday in a bomb explosion in the Eranjoli area.

According to the police, Velayudhan died when he picked up and tried to open a steel bomb which he found on an uninhabited property at Eranjoli where he had gone to collect coconuts.