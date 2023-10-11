Congress supporting Hamas in Israel: BJP

Dehradun, Oct 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of indirectly supporting the Hamas' attacks in Israel to woo minority votes.

Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said the Congress was trying to woo minority voters by terming Israel's retaliation in the Gaza Strip as "injustice" against Palestinians.

"By connecting the Hamas attacks in Israel with Palestinian liberation, the Congress is indirectly supporting the brutalities perpetrated by the organisation on innocent people in Israel.

"A party which supports terrorists is bound to be further weakened," Bhatt said. PTI ALM ALM VN VN