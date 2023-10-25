Congress supporting Hamas, Khalistan for votes: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Congress is indulging in "appeasement" politics for votes ahead of state assembly polls as the grand old party and its leaders have come out in "support" of Hamas and Khalistan.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also said the Congress has failed to fulfil its poll promises made during assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Patra said that the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi are seen as "supporters of Hamas in India and across the world", while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently spoke in support of Khalistan.

“Why do you have to support Hamas? Why is Ashok Gehlot going in support of Khalistan? There is one word for it: appeasement,” Patra charged.

“Had they implemented their poll promises in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, they would not have had to use the word ‘Khalistan’ due to which (then Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi was killed,” he added.

Patra asserted that the BJP fulfilled "whatever promises" it made during elections.

“We had said Ram temple would be constructed in Ayodhya. It’s constructed. We had said we would hit them barging into their home and our surgical strike happened,” the BJP leader said.

“The Modi government delivered whatever it promised. It is a BJP’s challenge...there is not a single scheme which Modi ji promised and did not deliver,” he added. PTI PK PK KVK KVK