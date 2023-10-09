Congress supporting terror outfits: BJP after CWC reiterates support for rights of Palestinians to self-govt

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of supporting terror organisations after the Congress Working Committee affirmed its support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity. In a post on X, Union minister Pralhad Joshi asked how will the Congress protect the nation and its citizens when it is "openly standing with violence".

Advertisment

"Congress at it again! Supporting terror organisations and terrorism while innocent civilians lose their lives to bullets," he said.

"With this stand, the leading party of I.N.D.I Alliance has exposed itself to the nation. How will the party protect its nation and citizens when it is openly standing with violence," Joshi added.

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Congress Working Committee Monday reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity while also calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on all outstanding issues.

Advertisment

In a resolution passed at its four-hour meeting, the Congress' top decision-making body said the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days.

The assertions in the CWC resolution came a day after the Congress condemned the attacks on the people of Israel, saying violence of any type never provides any solution and it must stop.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.

Israel said it has brought in special forces to try to wrest control of four sites from Hamas fighters in response to the militant group's unprecedented incursion into Israel. More than 1,100 people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides. PTI KR KVK KVK