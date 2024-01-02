Congress backs truck drivers' strike

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday came out in support of truckers' protest against a new law on stricter punishment in hit-and-run cases, saying the misuse of the legislation can lead to an "extortionist network" and "organised corruption".

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of "penalising the poor" while stalling investment in the infrastructure sector.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Modi government, saying the law "against the drivers", which was passed in Parliament when 150 MPs were suspended, could have "fatal consequences".

"While more than 150 MPs were suspended, the 'shahenshah' enacted a law in Parliament against the drivers - the backbone of the Indian economy - that could have fatal consequences," Gandhi said in a post on X.

बिना प्रभावित वर्ग से चर्चा और बिना विपक्ष से संवाद के कानून बनाने की ज़िद लोकतंत्र की आत्मा पर निरंतर प्रहार है।



जब 150 से अधिक सांसद निलंबित थे, तब संसद में शहंशाह ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़, ड्राइवर्स के विरुद्ध एक ऐसा कानून बनाया जिसके परिणाम घातक हो सकते हैं।



सीमित… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2024

"Throwing this hard-working class with limited earnings into the harsh legal system can badly affect their lives. And also, misuse of this law can lead to 'extortionist network' along with organised corruption," the former Congress chief said.

Kharge alleged the government has a strategy of creating PR propaganda and delivering nothing.

"From BJP's 'acche din' to 'Amrit kaal', the road to stalling India's progress has only imaginary milestones," he said in a post on X.

Modi Govt's funding towards Infrastructure Projects is the lowest in 14 years.



Even as BJP wants to unjustly harass and penalise poor Truck Drivers through stringent laws, its Govt does not want to invest in new Infra creation, meant for the country's progress.



Their Loot and… pic.twitter.com/n4i7GsQwuC — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 2, 2024

Truckers across the country are on a three-day strike beginning Tuesday against the stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for rash and negligent driving.

"The Modi government's funding towards infrastructure projects is the lowest in 14 years. Even as BJP wants to unjustly harass and penalise poor truck drivers through stringent laws, its government does not want to invest in new Infra creation, meant for the country's progress," Kharge said.

"Their loot and lethargy go in tandem. Despite the fakery of hiking Capital Investment (Capex) in the previous budget, the value of new infrastructure projects funded by the Govt has declined by a whopping 81 per cent, compared to last year. Even the value of Private Investment has declined by 78 per cent, in the same period, indicating a non-conducive environment," the Congress president claimed.

He claimed that 837 infra projects have been delayed for more than three years and 23 per cent of the central sector infra projects have a cost overrun of a whopping Rs 4.31 lakh crore.

"The Modi government has a three-pronged strategy - 1. Penalise the poor and keep looting them. 2. Sell public assets, stop investment and stall growth. 3. Create PR propaganda, but deliver NOTHING (sic)," he said.

In his post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The obstinance of making laws without discussion with the affected sections and without a dialogue with the opposition is a continuous attack on the soul of democracy." "The government which runs democracy with the whip has forgotten the difference between 'shehenshah's orders' and 'justice'," he said.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing police or the administration face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Dismissing as "misplaced" the apprehensions of protesting truckers, a government functionary said the provision of hit-and-run cases will apply to only those drivers who will try to escape after the accident without informing the police.