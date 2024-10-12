Congress suspends MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'

Mumbai: The Congress in Maharashtra on Saturday suspended Sulbha Khodke, MLA from Amravati, for six years for "anti party activities" ahead of assembly elections.

Khodke was one of the seven MLAs who cross-voted in the legislative council elections which resulted in the defeat of PWP leader Jayant Patil, a candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Opposition, earlier this year.

There were numerous complaints about Khodke working against the party, said state Congress chief Nana Patole in a statement.

The decision to suspend her was taken on the instructions of the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, he said.

Khodke's husband is a close aide of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She is likely to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, sources said.