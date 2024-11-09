Congress suspends two rebel candidates in Thane

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) Congress on Saturday suspended two local leaders who are contesting as independents from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency here.
Manoj Pradhan and Suresh Patil Khede were suspended for six years for anti-party activities, said Thane Congress chief Vikrant Chavan.
The duo refused to withdraw their nominations even though Kedar Dighe is the official candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Congress, NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) for the November 20 elections, he said.
The Sena (UBT) has fielded Dighe against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the constituency. PTI COR KRK