Congress take out Sadbhawna rally in Kolkata, denounces polarisation bid

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) Raising slogans against alleged bid to polarise people along religious identities, hundreds of Congress activists and supporters walked over one km from a mosque to a temple, located along the same road in Kolkata, on Saturday as the party organised Sadbhawna Rally.

The party asked people not to bring back the days after the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

"We want to bring home the message that building temples and mosques will not solve hunger and provide employment opportunities to lakhs. We have respect for every religion. We stand against the politics of dividing people along religious identities, by inciting religious sentiment of people. Our rally route symbolises the unity among different communities and religious faiths and the unity in diversity," state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said.

Sarkar and other senior leaders of the party walked in the rally which started from Tipu Sultan Masjid at Esplanade and ended before Ram Mandir in Jorasanko area along the arterial Central Avenue.

"We also condemn the monumental graft and corruption which engulfed Bengal during the TMC rule and shrinking job opportunities for the youth amid attempts to drive a wedge between people along religious identities," he claimed.

The rallyists carried party flags and national flags and carried placards denouncing the BJP and TMC. PTI SUS NN