Congress takes out 'Ambedkar Samman March' in Bhopal, demands Amit Shah's resignation

Bhopal, Dec 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday took out a protest march to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of disrespecting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Party workers and leaders led by its Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and state unit president Jitu Patwari took out "Ambedkar Samman March" from Lily Talkies Square to Jinsi on Tuesday.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP and accused Shah of insulting Dr Ambedkar during the debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last week.

The protesters held placards carrying pictures of Dr Ambedkar and raised slogans demanding Shah's resignation.

Talking to reporters, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP leaders of opposing the ideology of Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Patwari said the BJP leaders expressed their thoughts against Ambedkar several times, which shows they are anti-Dalit.

"BJP is against the Dalits, Ambedkar and the Constitution. The BJP questions the equality for which Ambedkar fought. Congress condemns it. We demand the resignation of Amit Shah and apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Patwari said.

Congress also held a march at the district headquarters across the state. PTI ADU NP