Congress takes out march against BJP over bid to 'destabilise' Himachal govt

Shimla, Mar 11 (PTI) A large number of Congress workers carrying torches took out a march here on Monday against the BJP-led central government for allegedly trying to destabilise the state dispensation using unconstitutional means.

Advertisment

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, cabinet ministers and Congress state unit chief Pratibha Singh joined the march, according to a party statement.

The march, organised by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, started from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the historic Ridge Ground and culminated at Ambedkar Chowk.

The BJP tried to topple the Congress government in the state in an unethical and undemocratic manner, ignoring the huge mandate of the people given to the party, Sukhu said while addressing the marchers.

Advertisment

An attempt was made by the central government to attack the democratically-elected state government by using unconstitutional means, he charged.

He asserted that the government will complete its five-year tenure and serve the people of the state.

The Congress government in the state was on the edge after six party MLAs switched sides and helped the BJP nominee win the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state. PTI BPL SMN SMN