Congress takes out march to Raj Bhavan demanding nuns' release

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 30 (PTI) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday took out a march to the Raj Bhavan here to express strong protest against the arrest of two Catholic nuns in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis along with Sukaman Mandavi were arrested at Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.

Prominent leaders of the Congress state unit led by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan marched to the official residence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, urging him to convey the state's strong protest over the incident to the Centre.

The leaders held a black banner in their hand and raised slogans against the action of the Chhattisgarh police.

Addressing the party workers, Satheesan said the atrocities against the Catholic nuns and their arrest were anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts.

The LoP wanted the immediate release of the nuns and said the party would continue its protest till they are freed from the prison.

Senior leaders including V M Sudheeran, Ramesh Chennithala, Deepadas Munshi, P C Vishnunath, Bindhu Krishna were among those who took part in the march to Raj Bhavan. PTI LGK KH