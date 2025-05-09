Congress takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Bhubaneswar to boost morale of armed forces

Bhubaneswar, May 9 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Friday took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ here to boost the morale of the country's armed forces.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) leaders, led by its president Bhakta Charan Das, marched together carrying the tricolour from Ram Mandir Square to Master Canteen Square.

“Our armed forces are giving a befitting response to Pakistan. They (Pakistan) cannot stand in front of India’s morale and strength,” Das asserted.

Senior Congress leaders, including state in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam, besides MLAs Ramesh Jena and Sofia Firdous participated in the rally, raising slogans hailing the armed forces.

The Congress party, led by president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, has been extending all support to the government in the war against terrorism, he said.

“Our forces are working to eliminate terrorists once and for all, and we stand with them. Yesterday, we had organised a blood donation camp to honour our soldiers. Today, we organised the ‘Tiranga Yatra’," Das said. PTI BBM RBT