Congress takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' in solidarity with armed forces

Raipur, May 9 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh on Friday took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' here to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces amid the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

Similar Yatras were taken out by the party in many other states.

Pradesh Congress Committee members including its president Deepak Baij marched along with others carrying the tricolour from Kalibadi Chowk to Jai Stambh Chowk.

Baij said the purpose of the Yatra was to maintain unity in the country during its fight against terrorism.

Indian armed forces are giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's terrorism and the Congress stands firmly with the central government, he added.