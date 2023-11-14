Congress taking credit for reopening offices that BJP inaugurated: Rajiv Bindal

Shimla Nov 14, (PTI) The president of BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday hit out at the Sukhvinder Sukhu government for “taking credit” for reopening administrative offices that were inaugurated by the previous BJP government but were denotified by the current Congress government.

In a statement issued here, Bindal referred to a government notification to reopen offices that were denotified earlier by the Congress government.

The state government is deceiving people by taking credit for work done by the BJP government, the state BJP chief said.

The previous Jairam Thakur government had opened the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Block Development Officer (BDO) offices in Doon assembly constituency in Solan district on public demand and the Congress had opposed the decision, he said.

The government had recruited employees and both the offices were functioning smoothly but they were denotified by the Sukhu government due to political vendetta, Bindal added.

If opening these offices in 2022 (under BJP’s tenure) was wrong then how could it be right in 2023 (under Congress)?” he asked. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY