Congress taking lead in insulting Constitution, says BJP

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday lashed out at the Congress for disrupting parliamentary proceedings shortly after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Lok Sabha member, saying the party claimed to be a big protector of the Constitution but it was in fact taking the lead in insulting it.

"These people, who are running a campaign for the protection of the Constitution, used Parliament, the temple of Indian democracy, to launch Priyanka Gandhi, a member of their royal family. It is unfortunate the Congress forced the House's adjournment as soon as the oath-taking ceremony was over," BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Congress leaders who often invoke the Constitution are harming the country and betraying its citizens in their zeal to further one family's interest, he alleged.

"The Congress has used Parliament to launch sometime Sonia Gandhi, sometime Rahul Gandhi and now Priyanka Gandhi," he said in a post on X.

This "royal family", which waves the Constitution, amended the Constitution 76 times and dismissed democratically-elected state governments 88 times using Article 356, Pradhan said.

The Congress imposed the Emergency and turned the country into a jail while suppressing people's fundamental rights, and the party can never be a protector of the Constitution, he said.

"If Parliament functions smoothly, then it will benefit the country but it is not acceptable to the Congress. The Congress' politics is dependent only on disruptions and chaos. People have also seen through it now," the minister added.