Congress targeting Banjara community, says Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Monday accused the ruling Congress of "indulging in politics of hatred" against the Banjara community following the arrest of party MLA Chandru Lamani by Lokayukta police for "taking a bribe" from a contractor.

Vijayendra said the party would face the Lokayukta case involving its MLA legally.

Responding to questions from reporters here about Chandru Lamani's arrest, Vijayendra said he had followed the developments through the media but alleged that the issue was being viewed in a larger political context.

“But one thing is certain — this Congress government is doing politics of hatred against the Banjara community. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

Vijayendra claimed that since Siddaramaiah assumed office, the Banjara community had been unfairly targeted.

Referring to an incident in Surgundanakoppa during a programme attended by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, he alleged that Banjara youth who raised demands were instead booked.

On the Chandru Lamani case, he said the matter was under investigation and before the court, and the party would not interfere.

“I am not giving a caste colour to corruption. I have already said that in the Chandru Lamani case, the matter is in court and under Lokayukta investigation. The truth must come out. Let the investigation proceed, and a decision be taken. We are not interfering in that,” he said.

At the same time, Vijayendra questioned the Congress’ moral authority to speak on corruption, citing the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam and demanding accountability.

He said senior Congress leaders have no locus standi to lecture the BJP on probity.

On the state budget, Vijayendra made an appeal to the Chief Minister to allocate more funds to backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“At least in this budget, allocate a minimum of Rs 2,500 crore to 3,000 crore to backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” he said, noting that during the tenure of his father and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Rs 550 crore had been earmarked.

He also flagged pending compensation for shepherd families affected by the death of sheep and goats across the state, claiming that relief of Rs 45 crore was yet to be released despite repeated demands.

Vijayendra alleged that while nearly 90,000 sheep and goats had died, compensation had been paid only in about 30,000 cases.

Taking a swipe at the CM, he said internal tensions within the Congress appeared to be surfacing.

“Siddaramaiah’s anger towards the BJP has reduced. There is no need to assume that he is attacking the BJP. Perhaps he is expressing anger at those within his own party who are pulling him down internally,” Vijayendra said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP held an internal meeting to discuss political and organisational issues.

According to Vijayendra, party leaders deliberated for about half an hour on how to respond to the evolving political situation and on preparations in view of the proposed Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections expected in June. PTI GMS GMS ROH