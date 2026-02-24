Congress targets BJP on farmers, drugs, law and order in Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack on the BJP government in Haryana during the discussion on the Governor's Address in the Assembly, flagging concerns over alleged deterioration of law and order, drug menace, rampant corruption, and farmers' distress.

The ruling party, however, highlighted the "progress" made by the state under its "double-engine" dispensation.

Participating in the discussion, Congress' Shishpal Keharwala alleged rampant corruption and alarming spread of drugs in the state. He claimed that candidates from outside Haryana were securing a disproportionate share of government jobs, farmers were yet to receive compensation for crop damage, and the youth were grappling with unemployment.

Congress member Naresh Selwal questioned the BJP's claims on women's safety, asserting that Haryana ranks fifth in crimes against women. He also flagged the BJP's poll promise of Rs 2,100 financial assistance to women across all age groups, alleging that after coming to power, the party rolled out the Lado Lakshmi scheme but introduced income, age and other criteria to dilute it.

Selwal referred to senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide last year and demanded justice for his family, along with a government job for his daughter.

Responding to Selwal, Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said the state cabinet had already proposed offering her employment and that a job offer stands.

The Congress MLA also urged the government to establish a university in the name of Guru Ravidas, in addition to the proposed Guru Ravidas Dham at Umri in Kurukshetra.

A heated exchange broke out between Selwal and some BJP MLAs over alleged inappropriate remarks made by the Congress leader. Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha informed the House that the remarks have been expunged.

BJP MLA Mool Chand Sharma took on the Congress, saying they cannot see the development which the state has witnessed under the BJP rule.

"Everyone knows that corruption was rampant during the Congress time. Transfer industry flourished, and middlemen were active. What was the condition of roads during their time? It took hours to travel from one place to another within the state," Sharma said.

Sharma said the BJP government has undertaken equitable development and cared about the welfare of all sections, including the poor and the weaker sections.

BJP's Randhir Panihar, Krishan Kumar and Independent MLA Savitri Jindal, who is supporting the BJP government, highlighted several welfare initiatives taken by the government.

Krishan Kumar said the Congress must not forget that during its rule, jobs were given based on favouritism, whereas the BJP allots jobs based on merit in a completely transparent manner.

Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala also criticised the "ground reality" of health services, citing official figures to highlight alleged severe staff shortages at primary and community health centres and district hospitals, causing distress to people in both rural and urban areas.

He urged the BJP government to launch immediate special recruitment drives to fill vacant posts across the state. PTI SUN RHL