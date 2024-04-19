Congress targets BJP with 'Chombu' advertisement

Bengaluru, Apr 19 (PTI) Rivals Congress and BJP in Karnataka on Friday sparred over the former's 'Chombu' analogy in print advertisements targeting the saffron party, with both accusing each other of having done nothing for the state.

'Chombu' means pot in Kannada.

The exchange between the two parties erupted following Congress's sarcasm-laced campaign alleging that the Modi government's gift to Karnataka was 'Chombu', which symbolises deception and emptiness.

The full-page jacket advertisement with the picture of a steel-made water pot in Kannada reads "Modi Sarkar’s gift to Karnataka – Chombu!" Congress alleged the people of Karnataka got the pot in lieu of the promises of depositing Rs 15 lakh into everyone’s account, doubling farmers' income, tax devolution, and drought and flood relief to the state.

"The contribution of 27 BJP and JD(S) MPs to the state is Chombu. Let's give Chombu to the BJP in this election," the ruling party said, in an appeal to the voters of the state.

Reacting, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly R Ashoka targeted the Congress over the water scacrity in the city, alleged it was unable to give even a pot of water to the people of Bengaluru this summer. It was now misleading people with such an advertisement.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the Congress government drained the full bowl of Cauvery river to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and gave an empty 'Chombu' to Kannadigas.

Further, farmers got a 'Chombu' after their crops dried up due to drought and the downtrodden communities also suffered when the funds earmarked for the welfare of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes were diverted, Vijayendra said in a post on 'X'.

Parliamentary polls will be held in two phases in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7. PTI GMS SA