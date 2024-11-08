Congress targets Dhami govt, asks when will Lokayukta be appointed in U'khand

Dehradun, Nov 8 (PTI) Terming the two-year extension given to Uttarakhand Power Corporation Managing Director Anil Yadav as the "height of corruption", the Congress on Friday asked the state government when it will appoint a Lokayukta.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana alleged that corruption has reached its peak under the BJP rule in the state and corrupt officials are getting government protection.

"Giving two-year extension to Uttarakhand Power Corporation MD Anil Yadav shows the height of corruption in the state. Extending a favour to an officer against whom investigation is pending in a disproportionate assets case is proof that corruption is no issue for the state government," Dhasmana said at a press conference here.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself is in charge of the energy department and in a situation like this an extension to Yadav without his consent or permission is impossible, the Congress leader said.

Posing two direct questions to the chief minister, Dhasmana asked when he will appoint the Lokayukta and when will the investigation report against Yadav. PTI ALM AS AS