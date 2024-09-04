Congress targets Goa chief secretary over land conversion; govt gives him clean chit

Panaji, Sept 4 (PTI) Congress on Wednesday staged a protest outside the state secretariat here accusing Goa chief secretary Puneet Goel of involvement in illegal conversion of land, but the BJP government defended him stating he had done nothing wrong.

State Congress president Amit Patkar, vice president Sunil Kawthankar, Aldona MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira and others marched to the secretariat complex but police stopped them at the entrance.

Patkar alleged that Goel was involved in illegal conversion of land at Aldona village in North Goa district. The IAS officer had purchased a property worth Rs 2.64 crore at Aldona village, built on land which was originally paddy fields, he claimed.

They wanted to go to Goel's office and question him over the land deal, the Congress leader said, adding that the "entire BJP government and its officers are involved in corrupt practices." MLA Ferreira alleged that many such land parcels were being illegally converted in the coastal state, and people close to BJP leaders were involved in such malpractices.

While Congress leaders protested at the secretariat entrance, Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane held a press conference to defend Goel.

"The chief secretary has not converted a single inch of land in the state and had never come asking for any favour," he said, adding that a malicious campaign was being run against the chief secretary by a section of people. PTI RPS MVG KRK