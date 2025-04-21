Congress targets Maharashtra govt over water woes in rural areas

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) The Congress on Monday slammed the Mahayuti government over the severe water crisis in Nashik district which has forced women to risk their lives to fetch water from dried wells.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised clean tap water to every home in the country by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

However, the 'Har Ghar Nal, Har Nal Jal' appeared only on posters, while the reality in many villages is dire.

He said mothers and sisters in the rural areas of the Nashik district still have to cross mountains and valleys with pots to fetch water.

"Moreover, in many places, they risk their lives to descend into dry wells for just a pot of water," Sapkal posted on X.

He charged that this is not just a failure of the government but a grim reality of insensitivity and empty sloganeering.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also highlighted women's struggle for water.

"This is a great shame for Maharashtra that mothers and sisters are having to fight such a life-threatening struggle for water," he said.

Wadettiwar said the government is awash with funds to spend on the upcoming Sinhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik and questioned its priorities.

They have money to splurge on festivals and programmes but not for drinking water for the people, he alleged.

"The government should stop misleading the public by throwing events and work on the real issues of the people. First, provide drinking water to these poor families, then celebrate festivals worth thousands of crores," he added. PTI MR NSK