Congress targets MP govt over fire at journalist's house

Sidhi (MP), Apr 6 (PTI) A fire at the house of a local journalist in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district triggered allegations of intentional criminal act, with Congress on Sunday claiming law and order breakdown in the state and demanding strict action.

The incident occurred at Panwar Chouhanan Tola under the Jamodi Police Station on Friday night.

Police station in-charge Divya Prakash Tripathi said a case was registered following a complaint about the fire breakout, and further investigation is underway.

The journalist Ravi Pandey, a YouTuber who works for a Hindi news channel, and his family members claimed their kutcha house was set on fire on Friday after some persons threatened him over the phone in connection with a news item.

Before the family could react, the fire engulfed the house, they told reporters.

"The incident of setting fire to the house of Sidhi journalist Ravi Kumar (Pandey) is highly condemnable. This is a brutal attack on freedom of expression and is proof of the breakdown of law and order in the state. Ravi Kumar should get immediate justice," former chief minister Kamal Nath posted on X. PTI COR ADU NSK