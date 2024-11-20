Congress teachers' wing stages protest demanding peace in Manipur, writes to HM Shah

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Members of the Indian National Teachers' Congress (INTEC) staged a protest at Delhi University's Arts Faculty on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Manipur The association also wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to take immediate and decisive action to restore peace in the northeastern state, which has been grappling with ongoing clashes between two communities.

In its letter, the INTEC, affiliated with the Congress, called for an inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders to address the crisis, emphasising the need for strengthened security measures to ensure the safety of all communities.

It also urged the government to mobilise resources for humanitarian aid to support those displaced and affected by the conflict.

Expressing deep concern over the prolonged unrest, the association underlined the devastating impact of the conflict on lives, property, and the overall well-being of the people in Manipur.

"Manipur has historically been a land of rich cultural diversity and harmony, but recent events have disrupted its social fabric, causing widespread suffering," the letter read.

"The conflict has resulted in displacement, loss of lives, destruction of infrastructure, and a deep sense of insecurity among the people. Despite various efforts, peace and normalcy remain elusive,” it added.

The association stressed that restoring peace in Manipur is essential for the unity and integrity of the nation.

"As educators, we envision a harmonious society where every citizen's voice is heard, and their rights are protected. We appeal to the Home Minister to consider our concerns with the seriousness they deserve and take immediate action to restore peace in Manipur," it said.

Violence in Manipur has flared up again as a fresh wave of protests erupted after six people went missing from a camp for displaced persons in Jiribam on Monday, following a gunfight between armed men and security forces that resulted in the deaths of 10 Kuki youths. PTI SJJ RPA