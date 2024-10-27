Congress team looking into party's poor show in J&K polls visits Reasi, Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) A fact-finding team of the Congress visited Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to ascertain the reasons for the party's poor performance in the recently-held Assembly polls in the Union Territory, a spokesperson of the party said.

The team headed by Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice-president Ravinder Sharma interacted with party candidates and other leaders, including district and block functionaries, besides leaders of the party's frontal wings, the spokesperson said.

Accompanied by the team members, including Ved Mahajan, Jahangir Mir, Naresh Gupta and Dina Nath Bhagat, Sharma held detailed deliberations with the leaders over the party's poor poll show, despite alleged resentment against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on various issues, including unemployment, inflation and anti-people decisions of the Centre and the lieutenant governor's administration in the Union Territory.

The workers lauded the initiative of the party to constitute the fact-finding team and shared their views and experiences of the elections, suggesting a way forward for strengthening the organisation and countering the BJP's propaganda, the spokesperson said.

He said the workers asserted that the party is on solid ground in Jammu and Kashmir and can counter the BJP if corrective measures are taken as people have high hopes from the Congress. PTI TAS RC