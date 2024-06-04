Congress' Tewari leading by over 2,500 votes in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress party's Manish Tewari was leading in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency against BJP's Sanjay Tandon, according to the Election Commission.

Tewari, the former union minister, was ahead by a margin of 2,504, the EC portal showed.

The Congress fought the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers alleged that there was a delay in the declaration of the poll result.

Counting of votes for the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.