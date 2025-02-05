Congress thanks Delhi voters, party workers as polling for assembly election concludes

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday thanked the people of Delhi for exercising their votes, saying their support is a great strength to the party.

In a social media post on X, the party expressed heartfelt thanks to all the people of Delhi and Congress workers on behalf of the Delhi Congress Committee.

"You fulfilled your responsibility and inspired us by participating in this festival of democracy. Your support is a great strength for us," it said.

"We promise to live up to the expectations of every citizen of Delhi and maintain your trust. Your support will always encourage us to move forward in this journey to make Delhi better and more prosperous," the Delhi Congress wrote in Hindi.

दिल्ली कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से सभी दिल्लीवासियों और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का हृदय से आभार।



आपने लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में हिस्सा लेकर अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाई और हमें प्रेरणा दी।

आपका यह समर्थन हमारे लिए एक बड़ी ताकत है।



हम दिल्ली के हर नागरिक की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने और आपके… — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) February 5, 2025

Polling to decide the fate of 699 candidates across the national capital's 70 assembly constituencies was held on Wednesday.

While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, the BJP is aiming to return to office for the first time since 1998. The Congress, which drew a blank in the last two elections, is hoping for a comeback.

The votes will be counted on Saturday.