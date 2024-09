New Delhi: The Congress will abstain from Thursday's MCD Standing Committee election, the party's Delhi chief Devender Yadav said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee election will be held to fill the vacancy created after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected to the Lok Sabha.

"We have decided to abstain from voting in the Standing Committee election," Yadav told reporters.

The 18-member Standing Committee is the MCD's highest decision-making body.