Congress to appoint district party chiefs in Jharkhand by October first week: K Raju

Ranchi, Aug 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju on Wednesday said district party presidents will be appointed by October first week.

He said the selection process for district party chiefs has already been initiated in the state.

"The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has introduced a new process for the selection of district presidents. Under the new system, the AICC has assigned observers in every district to ensure transparent selection. The process has already been rolled out in the country. Currently, it is underway in Jharkhand, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh,” Raju told reporters.

He said the observers would tour their respective districts for a week or two and collect inputs and suggestions.

"After collecting inputs, they will recommend names of presidents. Based on their inputs, the party will select a president for every district by first week of October," he added.

He said the party has been strengthening the organisation systematically by forming committees from panchayat to block to ward levels.