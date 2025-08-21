Congress to appoint 'Nyay Yoddhas' in all UP tehsils to aid victims of 'state repression'

Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) Congress will deploy 'Nyay Yoddhas' (justice warriors) in every tehsil of Uttar Pradesh to provide legal assistance to those allegedly facing state repression and to intensify its agitation against alleged "vote theft".

"Under the Yogi Adityanath government, false cases are being slapped not only on Congress workers but also on journalists and social activists for speaking the truth or opposing its wrong policies. We are restructuring our legal cell to create these Nyay Yoddhas who will ensure justice for the victims of government tyranny and keep the flame of truth and justice alive,” state Congress president Ajay Rai told reporters at the party headquarters here.

According to Rai, these volunteers will work as “soldiers” of the state Congress' legal cell, sharpening Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against "vote manipulation" and exposing the "irregularities" in electoral rolls.

“Those whose names are being illegally deleted from the voter lists will also be given legal aid,” Rai said.

Congress legal department coordinator Asif Rizvi claimed that around 1,719 cases have been lodged against party workers across the state as part of "political vendetta".

“We will provide legal support to all our colleagues and stand firmly with them,” he said. PTI ABN ARI