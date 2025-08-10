Congress to audit voters’ list over 'irregularities' in 2019 LS polls

Kerala: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said the Congress will launch a comprehensive audit to uncover alleged irregularities in the voters’ list from the last Lok Sabha elections.

He said there were 48 constituencies where INDIA bloc candidates lost by fewer than 50,000 votes, and the party would carry out extensive checks in all of them.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Venugopal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "did not assume office with a genuine mandate", claiming this became evident after Rahul Gandhi released "evidence of electoral fraud".

Gandhi has made certain "explosive revelations" on the alleged malpractices in the voters’ list published by the Election Commission for the last general elections.

Alleging that the BJP “seized power” by manipulating the voter list in the 2019 polls, he said a proper investigation could force Modi to resign. Instead, he accused the Election Commission of “threatening” Gandhi and the Congress for raising objections.

However, Venugopal claimed the EC has yet to respond to the irregularities flagged.

"Don’t try to scare us," he told the Commission, adding that Congress would continue its fight. He announced a protest march to the EC office in New Delhi on August 11, to be led by party MPs.

The Congress leader also alleged that fake voters were included in the rolls in Kerala, citing Thrissur and Alappuzha constituencies as examples.