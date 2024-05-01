Congress to be wiped out of politics, people will fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's wish: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The people of the country are going to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's wish and wipe out the Congress from the politics of the country in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Singh was attending a nomination procession of the BJP candidate for the Northeast Delhi constituency, Manoj Tiwari.

The minister said the "massive" crowd gathered for Tiwari's nomination assured him that the people have made up their minds to re-elect him from the Northeast Delhi constituency.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the people are going to fulfill two of Mahatma Gandhi's wishes including one that India should become a strong nation of the world, he said.

"The country is marching forward with a new vision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has become a strong nation of the world and its prestige has soared. Now when India speaks from international platforms, the whole world listens carefully," Singh said.

He said the other wish of Mahatma Gandhi was that Congress be disbanded after Independence.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said the Congress should be disbanded after Independence. The people of the country are going to fulfil this wish of Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress is going to be wiped out from the politics of the country," he said.

BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra, who was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, also filed his nomination papers after an "impressive" procession.

Dhami too exuded confidence that the "huge" gathering in support of Malhotra indicated that the people were going to elect him from the seat.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister assailed Congress in his address accusing it of appeasement of minorities in the polls.

"The BJP is moving towards the direction of Uniform Civil Code. A bill on UCC was passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly and it has got the President's nod, while the Congress is providing reservation to Muslims in Karnataka," Dhami said.

The BJP is trying for a clean sweep in Delhi by winning all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies for the third time in a row since 2014. The party is pitted against INDIA block candidates of the AAP and the Congress on all the seven seats.

Tiwari, the only sitting BJP MP from Delhi to be fielded again by the party, has a direct contest with Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in the Northeast Delhi constituency.

Malhotra is engaged in electoral battle with AAP's Kuldeep Kumar.