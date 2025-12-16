Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt in Haryana Assembly's Winter Session: Hooda

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) The Congress will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government during the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, which begins here on Thursday.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party here on Tuesday, which was chaired by former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In the meeting, Hooda alleged that the BJP formed the government in Haryana by "stealing votes".

"To achieve this, they resorted to tactics such as offering illegal inducements before the elections and creating multiple votes for a single person. Therefore, a no-confidence motion will be brought against the government, and its misdeeds will be exposed in the House," he claimed.

In mid-November, the Congress launched a month-long statewide protest after its leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls were "stolen", citing electoral roll data to claim that 25 lakh entries were allegedly fake and the Election Commission "colluded" with the BJP to ensure its victory.

The BJP, which formed the government for a third consecutive term last year, has 48 MLAs, while the Congress has 37, the INLD two, and three independents also support the ruling party in the 90-member Assembly.

In February last year, the Congress' motion of no confidence against the then Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana was defeated by a voice vote. That was the second no-confidence motion brought by the Congress in the second term of the Khattar government.

Meanwhile, a statement of the Haryana Congress said that the CLP meeting discussed in detail the issues that the party will raise in the Assembly, including adjournment motions, calling attention motions, and zero-hour submissions.

"The party has decided to bring adjournment motions on issues such as the lack of and dilapidated conditions of sports facilities and equipment in sports complexes, fraudulent voters, and the misuse of government machinery to form the government.

"Additionally, issues such as saving the Aravalli range, compensation for waterlogging, rising pollution, the paddy scam, MGNREGA, increasing drug abuse, corruption, education, and health will be raised through calling attention and short-duration discussion motions," the statement said.

It further said the Congress will also demand a discussion on issues including the SYL canal, law and order and the Chandigarh issue. Questions will also be asked in the Assembly regarding "rising unemployment", it said. PTI SUN MNK MNK