Congress to co-host the convention organised in solidarity with Siddharamaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) A mega "show of strength" convention being organised in solidarity with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 5 in Hassan, will be held under the joint aegis of the state Congress and a federation of organisations of oppressed communities.

The convention named "Siddaramaiah Swabhimaani Janandolana Samavesha" was initially being organised by the federation. Now the congress party's involvement as co-host of the event was confirmed by the Chief Minister himself.

This development came following a letter purportedly written by a party leader, addressed to Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge complaining that the event was being held without involving the party, and urging him to ensure that it be held under the party symbol, has surfaced.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday Siddaramaiah said "Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Okkuta (federation) are jointly organising the Swabhimani Samavesha. I have told Kharge, Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha) and Randeep Singh Surjewala (AICC General Secretary in-charge of state). I have invited Surjewala, and KPCC chief (D K Shivakumar)." He said, "We are not organising it actually, they (federation) are doing it, and we have joined them." To a question, were there any talks with Kharge regarding the letter, the CM said, "no".

CM's announcement came amid reports that a section of leaders within the Congress were against such an event being organised outside the party framework.

The event aimed at mobilising support for Siddaramaiah, who is facing probe in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam. It is being held in the home turf of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

The "Siddaramaiah Swabhimaani Janandolana Samavesha" is against the forces that are trying to attach blemish to the Chief Minister, who has had a clean image in 45 years of his political career, and to give a moral support to him, the federation of organisations of oppressed communities have said.

According to party sources, this event is also seen as an attempt by Siddaramaiah to send a message to his detractors within the Congress and to the opposition, by galvanising his AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) support base.

While the opposition is demanding for CM's resignation following MUDA scam allegations, there were also behind-the-scenes political activities within the ruling Congress earlier this year, with a few ministers in his Cabinet holding closed-door meetings, fueling speculation about leadership change. But such activities came to a halt following instructions from the party high command.

In the letter, whose signatory's name has been covered, displeasure has been expressed regarding Siddaramaiah, who has become Chief Minister twice from the Congress, and also Ministers and legislators who have got elected under the party symbol, organising the event keeping away the party. "It has upset the party workers," it said.

The letter also questions, as to what will happen to the Congress, in case other leaders too "misuse" the party for personal gains. The authenticity of the letter could not be independently verified.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa in Hassan said, as the ideology and fight of these organisations that are organising the event and that of the Congress are common, the CM had agreed for the event.

"As Congress leaders will also be participating in this event, it has been decided to organise it under the joint aegis of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and federation of organisations of oppressed communities, as our fights are the same, Congress will actively participate. Party flags and symbols will be used," he said.

Parallels are being drawn between the upcoming event and Siddaramaiah's August 2022 birthday bash (Siddaramotsava) at Davangere, which drew lakhs of people. That event, according to Siddaramaiah's supporters, had set the tone for the party's victory in the 2023 Assembly polls. PTI KSU ADB