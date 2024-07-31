Congress to demonstrate against 'casteist' BJP in Maharashtra: Patole

Mumbai, July 31 (PTI) Amid the escalating "caste" row, the Congress on Wednesday announced to stage protests across Maharashtra against the "casteist" BJP.

State Congress president Nana Patole alleged that oppressing those fighting for the rights of the backward, Dalit, and marginalised sections has been an evil practice of the casteists since ancient times.

"Rahul Gandhi has sounded the bugle for social justice and despite the BJP's opposition, a caste-based census will happen. We will launch statewide protests to condemn the BJP's casteist mentality," Patole told reporters in Mumbai.

He reiterated the necessity of conducting such an exercise highlighting its potential to ensure justice for all communities and the allocation of rights as per the proportion of population.

Targeting the BJP, Patole said, "Those opposing the caste census made a statement. They said 'Those who don't know their caste are demanding a caste-based census'. This statement insulted the Bahujan and backward classes and showcased the BJP's 'Manuwadi' mentality".

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget in Parliament, BJP's Anurag Thakur made certain remarks on Tuesday, which were expunged from the proceedings of the House. His apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi’s caste during the discussion caused a massive uproar in the Lower House The BJP on Wednesday justified asking about Gandhi's caste, saying the Congress leader asks about the castes of others, including government officials, judges and even journalists.

The ruling party clarified that Anurag Thakur did not ask about Gandhi’s caste. PTI MR NSK