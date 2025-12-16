Congress to fight polls on Mumbai's issues: Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said her party would fight the next month's elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on local civic issues, and the voters would not fall for the BJP's `religious agenda.' Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15.

Talking to reporters, Gaikwad alleged that the BJP-led Mahayuti government, through the administrator appointed to the BMC, diverted or misused civic funds for certain favoured contractors and industrialists. "Congress will fight the elections for Mumbai's development and the future of its citizens," she said.

Corruption increased during the administrator's tenure while residents were deprived of basic amenities such as good roads, water supply, clean air, education and healthcare, said the Mumbai North Central MP.

The BJP (along with undivided Shiv Sena) ruled the BMC for nearly 25 years while the civic body is now being run by an administrator appointed by the BJP-led Maharashtra government for the past three years, Gaikwad pointed out.

During this period, she alleged, Mumbai's the BMC's treasury was misused, she alleged.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to polarise voters on religious lines, Gaikwad said the Mumbai civic polls should be contested on the city's issues.

Referring to the National Herald case, she said the court's refusal to take cognisance of the charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others exposed the BJP's attempt to defame the Congress leadership.

The BJP was misusing central agencies against opposition leaders, she alleged. PTI MR KRK