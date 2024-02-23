Congress to gherao Odisha secretariat on Feb 26 over BJD's 'corruption, misrule'

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Friday gave a call for ‘secretariat gherao’ on February 26 in protest against the “corruption and misrule” by the BJD government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak alleged that the BJD has failed to ensure minimum support price (MSP) to the paddy farmers in the state, and in a similar manner, the youths, women and tribals have also been “cheated”.

“The youths are denied jobs and are forced to migrate to other states, atrocities against women are on the rise, while the rights of dalits and tribals are being curtailed by the ruling BJD,” he claimed.

The condition of the education and health system has deteriorated, too, he added.

In protest, the Odisha unit of the Congress will stage a demonstration at the secretariat on February 26, Pattanayak said. PTI BBM RBT