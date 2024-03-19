Congress to highlight failures of BJP's Delhi MPs, says Arvinder Singh Lovely

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Congress will reach out to people and highlight the failures of the seven BJP MPs in Delhi during their tenures, the party's Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Tuesday.

The move comes a day after the BJP's seven candidates in Delhi listed their 100-day "priorities", including improving health and education facilities, if elected.

"We will go to every Lok Sabha constituency and highlight the failure of the respective BJP MP," Lovely said.

The Congress is also likely to release a "charge sheet" against the BJP MPs next week, he added.

The AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, on Monday also dared the BJP to release a white paper on what its MPs had done in the last 10 years for the national capital.

Polling for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the general elections, with 1.47 crore people eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. PTI NIT SJJ SZM